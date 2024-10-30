‘Robinhood’ reaches final stage of filming; gears up for release on Dec 20

Tollywood star Nithiin is all set to thrill audiences with his upcoming action-packed heist comedy, Robinhood. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film features the talented Sreeleela as the female lead. The shooting of Robinhood is progressing swiftly, with just two songs and six days of talkie portions remaining to be completed.

The team released some exciting working stills featuring Nithiin, Sreeleela, and director Venky Kudumula. The sneak peek has created buzz among fans, further building anticipation for the film’s release.

Robinhood, touted to be an entertaining adventure, is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 20, just in time for the Christmas season. The makers are also planning to unveil the official teaser in the first week of November, setting the stage for the film’s much-awaited debut.

Produced by the prestigious banner Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood is being crafted with top-notch production values and a hefty budget. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are backing the project as producers, ensuring a high-quality cinematic experience.

The film boasts a stellar technical crew, with Sai Sriram handling cinematography and acclaimed composer G.V. Prakash Kumar scoring the music. Praveen Pudi is the editor, while Ram Kumar is in charge of the art direction. With its impressive cast and crew, Robinhood is poised to become a major holiday hit, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.