Rocking Star Manchu Manoj Visits Ailing Actor Ramachandra

Actor Ramachandra, who has been away from films for some time due to paralysis, is currently suffering from health issues. Rocking Star Manchu Manoj visited him today in Hyderabad to offer support and encouragement.

Manoj met Ramachandra at his residence, inquired about his health condition, and interacted with his family members. Speaking about it, Manoj said he came to know about Ramachandra’s illness through his brother. Ramachandra is well known to audiences for his performance in the film Venky.