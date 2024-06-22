Rockstar DSP announces India tour; leaves a question to his followers

Celebrated National Award-winning singer and music composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rockstar DSP, has thrilled fans with the announcement of his India tour. The announcement made is a perfect treat for his followers.





Rockstar DSP, renowned for his electrifying and sold-out concerts, took to social media to share the exciting news. He posted a video featuring highlights from his previous international tours in Malaysia, the USA, Australia, the UAE, and London, culminating with the announcement of his upcoming India tour.



While the video has generated significant buzz, DSP has kept fans guessing about the first city on his tour. In a playful twist, he invited his followers to guess the name of the first city. The lucky winner will receive a free ticket to the concert. The post was captioned, "Are you ready to celebrate with the Rockstar?"

On the work front, DSP is currently riding high with his latest viral tracks from the upcoming film "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Songs like "Pushpa Pushpa" and "The Couple Song" are already dominating the charts. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and others in pivotal roles.

In addition to "Pushpa 2: The Rule," DSP is set to showcase his musical talent in several upcoming projects, including Suriya's "Kanguva," Pawan Kalyan's "Ustaad Bhagat Singh," Ajith's "Good Bad Ugly," Naga Chaitanya's "Thandel," and Dhanush's "Kubera."