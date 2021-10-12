Roles Revealed: Aditi & Anu from Maha Samudram

Maha Samudram is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. The film is hitting the screens on 24th October. Sharwanand and Siddharth played the lead roles in it. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel. We have got a clarity on who is playing which role in the film.

Going by the reports, the characters played by both Aditi Rao and Anu Emmanuel are equally interesting and bold. Both of them will have a greater significance in the script, say the reports.

We hear that Aditi Rao Hydari plays Maha in Maha Samudram. She is an urban woman with a lot of confidence and perfection. At the same time, Anu Emmanuel will reportedly be seen as a lawyer in the film.

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner.