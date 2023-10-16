Live
- ‘Mechanic’ set to release on Nov 9
- India Didactics Association Hosts ‘Asian Summit on Education and Skills’ in Bengaluru
- Manish Sisodia bail plea: ED may name AAP as accused in Delhi liquor policy case
- BharatPe introduces special World Cup feature on its speaker devices
- KCR extends sops to Jangaon, announces revenue division for Cherial
- Choice International Q2 profit surges to Rs 30 crore
- Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
- Shameful that PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur: Rahul
- HDFC Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 16,811 cr, net interest margin narrow
- Gold plunges Rs 350; silver declines Rs 300
Just In
Roshan Meka- Mohan Lal’s film ‘Vrushabha’ kick-starts latest schedule in Mumbai
Tollywood Young Hero Roshan Meka, Malayalam Superstar Mohan Lal starrer Pan India Film 'Vrushabha-The Warrior Arise'.
Tollywood Young Hero Roshan Meka, Malayalam Superstar Mohan Lal starrer Pan India Film 'Vrushabha-The Warrior Arise'. Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah Khan are playing key roles. Connect Media, Balaji Telefilms and AVS Studios jointly bank-rolling the film. Nanda Kishore is directing this film. Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehatha, Shyam Sundar, Ekta Kapoor, Sobha Kapoor, Varun Mathur, Sourabh Mishra are combinely producing 'Vrushabha'. The film is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Malayalam languages while it is also getting ready to release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, languages.
The film has been raising the expectations bar with each passing day grabbing the attention of the audience. The film's latest schedule started at Mumbai from Friday. Makers planned to film this huge schedule during October and November months. The shoot is going on at a brisk pace. Makers revealed that the release date of the film will be announced on the auspicious occassion of Dussehra. Fans, Movie lovers, and Trade circles are curious about the release date of 'Vrushabha'. This suspense will be resolved on Dussehra.
Roshan Meka, Mohan Lal, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah Khan, Sreekanth Meka, Ragini Dwivedi, are playing key roles in the film. Nick Thurlow who worked as executive producer for Hollywood films, Moon Light (2016), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing and Missourie (2017) is acting as executive producer for 'Vrushabha'. Baahubali, Manyam Puli, The Boss, Gajini, Robo, Pushpa The Rise fame, Celebrated action choreographer, Peter Heins is designing action sequences for this film.