Roshan Meka- Mohan Lal’s film ‘Vrushabha’ kick-starts latest schedule in Mumbai

Tollywood Young Hero Roshan Meka, Malayalam Superstar Mohan Lal starrer Pan India Film 'Vrushabha-The Warrior Arise'. Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah Khan are playing key roles. Connect Media, Balaji Telefilms and AVS Studios jointly bank-rolling the film. Nanda Kishore is directing this film. Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehatha, Shyam Sundar, Ekta Kapoor, Sobha Kapoor, Varun Mathur, Sourabh Mishra are combinely producing 'Vrushabha'. The film is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Malayalam languages while it is also getting ready to release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, languages.

The film has been raising the expectations bar with each passing day grabbing the attention of the audience. The film's latest schedule started at Mumbai from Friday. Makers planned to film this huge schedule during October and November months. The shoot is going on at a brisk pace. Makers revealed that the release date of the film will be announced on the auspicious occassion of Dussehra. Fans, Movie lovers, and Trade circles are curious about the release date of 'Vrushabha'. This suspense will be resolved on Dussehra.

Roshan Meka, Mohan Lal, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah Khan, Sreekanth Meka, Ragini Dwivedi, are playing key roles in the film. Nick Thurlow who worked as executive producer for Hollywood films, Moon Light (2016), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing and Missourie (2017) is acting as executive producer for 'Vrushabha'. Baahubali, Manyam Puli, The Boss, Gajini, Robo, Pushpa The Rise fame, Celebrated action choreographer, Peter Heins is designing action sequences for this film.