RRR beats 24-year-old Rajinikanth's Muthu and becomes the Highest-Grossing Indian Film ever in Japan

Rajinikanth's Muthu, which had previously held the record for two decades, has been surpassed by SS Rajamouli's magnum opus; RRR, which was released in Japan on October 21. The movie, which opened in 209 theatres and 31 Imax locations throughout 44 Japanese towns and prefectures, has surpassed JPY400 million (about $24 crore) to take the top spot. SS Rajamouli comments on the "unbelievable" success of RRR. It feels invincible.

With a box office haul of JPY400 million for more than 20 years, Rajinikanth's Muthu, which debuted 24 years ago, was the biggest-grossing Indian movie of all time in Japan. According to a report by Tollywood.net, RRR has surpassed JPY 400 million to unseat Muthu, who had held the top rank for so long.

RRR, recently re-released in some US cities as part of the Beyond Fest, earned over $1100 crore globally during its theatrical run and was widely praised for its breathtaking action set pieces.

