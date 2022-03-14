RRR Celebration Anthem 'Etthata Janda' Is Out

It's definitely a celebration for all the movie buffs who are eagerly awaiting to witness the magnum opus RRR on the big screens. The promo of the "Etthara Janda…" special song was released a couple of days ago. The makers promised to release the full song today but a few hours ago, they announced that the song will be out a bit late due to technical glitches and finally the power anthem is unveiled which is creating noise on social media…

Ram Charan, Alia, Rajamouli and Junior NTR dropped the full video of the "Etthara Janda…" song on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Director SS Rajamouli released this song and wrote, "Celebrate the magic of Indian Cinema with #RRRMovie from March 25th… The joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem, #EttharaJenda is here! https://youtu.be/dtZ14XTwwos".

The song starts off with SS Rajamouli's voice over and then the lead actors Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Junior NTR are seen crooning the celebration anthem with much pride. They also showcased the pics of a few great freedom fighters and are all set to fight for Independence. The song is completely amazing and showcased the lead actors Junior NTR, Ram Charan Teja and Alia Bhatt in the complete traditional avatars. Ace singers Vishal Mishra, Prudhvi Chandra, MM Keeravaani, Sahithi Chaganti, Harika Narayan created magic with their voice while lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry is all known for his amazing wordings! Finally, MM Keeravani took the song to the next level with his amazing BGM…

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This movie has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actresses! Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgn is essaying a cameo role and will be seen as a freedom fighter! Shriya Saran will be seen as his wife while Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick and Spandan Chaturvedi are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Going with the plot, Ram Charan will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Junior NTR portrayed the role of Komuram Bheem in this fictional tale. The recently released trailer gave us a glimpse of the plot where the cruel British officers try to break the friendship of Bheem and Ram! But in the end, they unite and fight for their motherland.

RRR movie is all set to release on 25th March, 2022 in theatres worldwide…