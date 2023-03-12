RRR: Chandrabose Is Appreciated From Society Of Composers And Lyricists

It is all known that Tollywood ace lyricist Chandrabose bagged the prestigious HCA and Critics Choice Awards for the "Naatu Naatu…" song but couldn't collect them in hand. As he flew to the USA a few days ago to attend the prestigious Oscars 2023 award show he collected these awards and also shared his happiness through social media to all his fans. Off late, he is also honoured by SCL (Society of Composers And Lyricists).



Appreciation from society of composers and Lyricists❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QhG4WJetWA — chandrabose (@boselyricist) March 12, 2023

Received my CRITICS CHOICE & HCA awards❤️❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/f1J3zXfMQz — chandrabose (@boselyricist) March 10, 2023

Chandrabose is also seen with his HCA and Critics Choice Awards 2023…

Well, as the Oscars 2023 event is only a few hours away, all the eyes are on the RRR movie… The "Naatu Naatu…" song is nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category.

This song is choreographed by Prem Rakshit and sung by Kaala Bhairaba and Rahul Sipligunj. The music is composed by ace music director MM Keeravani. Both the lead actors Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR danced their best and treated all their fans and movie buffs.

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. It has an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajau Devgn, Samuthrikani, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson!

Already the movie bagged HCA, Golden Globes, Critics Choice and a few other prestigious International Awards and now, the Oscars will add a pride moment if the movie wins it tonight!