RRR For Oscars 2023: Chiranjeevi, Harish Shankar And A Few Other Tollywood Actors Celebrate The Special Moment

It's the biggest moment of the day as the most popular "Naatu Naatu…" song bags its place in the Oscars 2023 nominations list. It got selected in the 'Original Song' category. From the minute this news is heard, the social media sites Twitter and Instagram are filled with congratulatory messages. Right from megastar Chiranjeevi to Harish Shankar most of the Tollywood stars are applauding the RRR team for their great achievement…

Junior NTR

Venkatesh Daggubati

Another feather in the hat!!!#NaatuNaatu nominated for the Oscars! This is amazing 🔥🤩Congratulations to the team! #NaatuNaatuforOscars — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 24, 2023

Manchu Manoj

He is all happy and excited… #NaatuNaatuForOscars. What a gloRRRious news to hear! Congratulations to the master virtuoso @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli Garu, @boselyricist Garu & the Magnamious #RRRMovie team for this feat. Meeru kalisi steppesthe Prapancham oogipoindhi, Congratulations Mitrama's @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 for this".

Sree Vishnu

We made HistoRRRy 🔥A Proud moment for every Indian 🤗Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli garu, @boselyricist garu and the entire team of #RRRMovie on being nominated for best original song at the academy awards #NaatuNaatu ♥️ @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith pic.twitter.com/Fy7MgqIgxu — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) January 24, 2023

Yuvasudha Arts

Neelima Guna

Such a historical moment for Telugu cinema and the beautiful dance choreography that exists in our films to depict the emotions of the beautiful lyrics and wonderful music alike… the world is vouching for team @RRRMovie to win this! https://t.co/AIWHaF1efn — Neelima Guna (@neelima_guna) January 24, 2023

Director Bobby

Producer Anil Sunkara

NAATU NAATU is just the beginning. Wishing lot more to come @ssrajamouli sir and @mmkeeravaani garu .Now the world waits for your next release👍👍👍👍👍 — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) January 24, 2023

MM Keeravani

Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all 🤗 pic.twitter.com/S8g6v1Ubyv — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 24, 2023

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna

Madhur Bhandarkar

Chiranjeevi Konidela

ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! 🎉🔥🎉👏👏



Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 24, 2023

Rahul Ravindran

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri

Director Harish Shankar

And the show starts now..😍😍 https://t.co/FPN1LIfUR0 — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) January 24, 2023

Upasana Konidela

Rahul Sipligunj

Hope the song bags the prestigious Oscars 2023 award and double joy and take the Indian cinema to the next level!