RRR For Oscars 2023: Chiranjeevi, Harish Shankar And A Few Other Tollywood Actors Celebrate The Special Moment
- Chiranjeevi, Harish Shankar, Junior NTR and many other Tollywood stars celebrate the “Naatu Naatu…” Oscar nomination!
- Even the singer Rahul Sipligunj also shared his happiness through a special post!
It's the biggest moment of the day as the most popular "Naatu Naatu…" song bags its place in the Oscars 2023 nominations list. It got selected in the 'Original Song' category. From the minute this news is heard, the social media sites Twitter and Instagram are filled with congratulatory messages. Right from megastar Chiranjeevi to Harish Shankar most of the Tollywood stars are applauding the RRR team for their great achievement…
Junior NTR
First, Junior NTR congratulated music director MM Keeravavi and lyricist Chadrabose for their amazing win by jotting down, "Congratulations @MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat... This song will forever hold a special place in my heart. @ssrajamouli @alwaysramcharan".
Venkatesh Daggubati
Manchu Manoj
He is all happy and excited… #NaatuNaatuForOscars. What a gloRRRious news to hear! Congratulations to the master virtuoso @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli Garu, @boselyricist Garu & the Magnamious #RRRMovie team for this feat. Meeru kalisi steppesthe Prapancham oogipoindhi, Congratulations Mitrama's @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 for this".
Sree Vishnu
He also congratulated the team by jotting down, "We made HistoRRRy A Proud moment for every Indian Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli garu, @boselyricist garu and the entire team of #RRRMovie on being nominated for best original song at the academy awards #NaatuNaatu".
Yuvasudha Arts
Neelima Guna
She shared the poster of the RRR team and wrote, "Such a historical moment for Telugu cinema and the beautiful dance choreography that exists in our films to depict the emotions of the beautiful lyrics and wonderful music alike… the world is vouching for team @RRRMovie to win this!"
Director Bobby
Producer Anil Sunkara
MM Keeravani
He congratulated his team with this beautiful post…
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna
She is all happy with this great achievement and wrote, "As said truly in the song. NOT SALSA NOT FLAMENCO MY BROTHER DO YOU KNOW NAATU!? @ssrajamouli now the world actually knows Naatu @mmkeeravaani @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan".
Madhur Bhandarkar
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Chiru is all happy and applauded the RRR team by jotting down, "ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj Choreographer #PremRakshith & THE STARS who powered #NaatuNaatu @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @DVVmovies".
Rahul Ravindran
Kalyan Ram Nandamuri
Director Harish Shankar
Upasana Konidela
Ram Charan's wife is also happy for this great achievement and shared her happiness through this post…
Rahul Sipligunj
The singer of the "Naatu Naatu…" song is also very happy with his achievement…
Hope the song bags the prestigious Oscars 2023 award and double joy and take the Indian cinema to the next level!