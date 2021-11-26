RRR: 'Janani' Song From RRR Is All Soul Stirring

We all know that many freedom fighters have fought hard and sacrificed their lives to get Independence. Even Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem were one of those great leaders who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. Now, Tollywood's ace director SS Rajamouli is all set to showcase a fictional story basing these two powerful characters under one frame. As RRR is the most awaited movie of the season, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. After releasing the awesome "Naatu Naatu…" song, now they dropped the emotional "Janani…" song and made us go teary-eyed!

Along with the makers, even Junior NTR, Ram Charan Tej and Rajamouli shared the song on their Twitter page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Going with the song, it starts off with showing off the sacrifices of Ajay Devgn and his wife Sarojini aka Sriya Saran. Ajay leaves his family for the country and starts his fight for freedom. Then a few glimpses of Ram Charan and NTR are shown where they are seen filled with agony! Then Alia Bhatt who is essaying the role of Sita is seen applying 'Veer Tilak' to Ram Charan. Even the brutal gunshots of the British army killing the people makes us go teary-eyed! Both Ram Charan and Junior NTR are seen fighting their best to protect their country and in the end, Sriya even loses her son due to the firing! On the whole, the complete song is so soul-stirring and makes us witness the lead actors love towards their motherland.

The ace music director MM Keeravani has given his best and crooned this song with all his heart and thus it came out so well! His powerful lyrics and composition made it instantly top the playlists and made us once again salute all the freedom fighters who fought for their motherland. The makers also thanked MM Keeravani for this special song and left a special note in the starting of this video.

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is titled as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram… It has Ran Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is essaying the role of Sita and will be seen as Charan's love interest. Coming to Ajay Devgn, he will also be seen as a freedom fighter in this movie and sacrifices his life for the country. Olivia Morris will be seen as another lead actress while Sriya Saran is essaying the role of 'Sarojini and will be the wife of Ajay Devgn in this most awaited movie. Even Alison Doody, Samuthrakani and Ray Stevenson are roped in to play the supporting roles.

Being the fictional tale of the freedom movement, the plot will take us back to 1920 and explore the lives of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju on how they began their fight for Independence!

RRR movie is all set for a grand release on 7th January, 2022 just a few days before the Pongal festival!