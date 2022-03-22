RRR Team Promote Their Movie On Kolkata’s Popular Howrah Bridge

It's a complete joyous promotional journey for the RRR team… As the director SS Rajamouli promised to deliver a Pan-World movie with his fictional story, he also planned the promotions in a massive manner. The makers already released a glimpse of the promotional journey and now, they are in Kolkata enjoying the picturesque beauty of the Howrah Bridge. They also participated in a press meet and posed for the paparazzi together. Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Rajamouli looked great in their modish avatars and were all active in all smiles.



They also wrote, "Team #RRR speaks with the #Kolkata press at the Howrah Bridge."

Junior NTR looked great wearing a white tee and teamed it with a black shirt while Rajamouli sported in a grey shirt. Our dear Ram Charan looked active and all in smiles wearing a red shirt.

Here is a small video of the fun chat of RRR team… The full video will be released shortly!

Well, today RRR team will also go to Waranasi and tomorrow the final pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad.

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This movie has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actresses! Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgn is essaying a cameo role and will be seen as a freedom fighter! Shriya Saran will be seen as his wife while Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick and Spandan Chaturvedi are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Going with the plot, Ram Charan will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Junior NTR portrayed the role of Komuram Bheem in this fictional tale. The recently released trailer gave us a glimpse of the plot where the cruel British officers try to break the friendship of Bheem and Ram! But in the end, they unite and fight for their motherland.

RRR movie is all set to release on 25th March, 2022 in theatres worldwide…