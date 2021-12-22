'RRR' team to extend their promotions in Mumbai

The much-awaited magnum opus 'RRR' is all set to hit the theatres for Sankranti next year on January 7, 2022. The makers have been busy with the promotions of the film.



Featuring Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Young Tiger NTR in the lead roles, SS Rajamouli is wielding the megaphone for this project. The movie unit has been busy with the promotions. The makers thought of wrapping up the promotional interviews by Monday but it got extended to Tuesday and as per the latest buzz, they might promote the movie on Wednesday as well. It seems like the organizers of TV shows like 'Kapil Sharma Show' etc have been requesting the 'RRR' team to mark their presence in their show.



Along with the promotional interviews and appearances, RRR team is also increasing the shows TRPs.