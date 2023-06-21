Ruhani Sharma's HER Releasing Through Suresh Productions

Talented actress Ruhani Sharma will next be seen in a female-centric movie HER Chapter 1. Billed to be an investigative drama, the film which is done with its production and post-production is getting ready for release. The makers will announce the release date soon.

Impressed by this investigative drama , the leading production and distribution house Suresh productions plan to give a wider theatrical release.

The makers who earlier released a teaser which got a thumping response will launch an aggressive promotional campaign and will come up with regular updates.

Written and directed by Sreedhar Swaraghav, the film is produced by Raghu Sankuratri and Deepa Sankuratri under the banner of Double Up Media.

Pavan scored the music and the popular music label Saregama obtained the audio rights of the movie.

Vikas Vasishta, Pradeep Rudra, and Jeevan Kumar are the other prominent cast. Vishnu Besi handled the cinematography, while Chanakya Toorupu edited the film.

Cast: Ruhani Sharma, Vikas Vasishta, Pradeep Rudra, Jeevan Kumar, Abhignya, Sanjay Swaroop, Benerjee, Ravi Varma and Ravi Prakash.

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Sreedhar Swaraghav

Producers: Raghu Sankuratri and Deepa Sankuratri

Banner: Double Up Media

DOP: Vishnu Besi

Editing: Chanakya Toorupu

Music: Pavan

PRO: Sai Satish, Parvataneni