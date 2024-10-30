Rukmini Vasanth shares her experience working for ‘Bagheera’

The highly anticipated action entertainer Bagheera, starring Roaring Star Sriimurali, is all set to hit theaters worldwide on October 31, as a special Diwali treat. Directed by Dr. Suri with a story by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious Hombale Films banner. Actress Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead, with seasoned actors like Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, and Garuda Ram in key roles. The film has already created massive buzz with its promotional content.

Rukmini Vasanth recently shared her experience working on Bagheera and her role. "I play Sneha, a doctor with a highly impactful character. The emotional scenes are beautifully crafted, blending love and action with strong emotions," she explained. Contrary to the typical action thriller, where female roles often take a backseat, Rukmini emphasized that her character holds significant weight in the story.

Speaking about the film’s narrative, she added, "Prashanth Neel's name raises expectations, but as our director mentioned, the audience will enjoy the film even more if they come without preconceived notions."

When asked about working with Sriimurali, Rukmini described him as a "wonderful co-star and brilliant actor," noting that his performance in Bagheera will leave a strong impression. With Bagheera poised for release, Rukmini is excited about the film's response and has several projects in discussion for the future.