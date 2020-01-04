Ruler Movie Two Weeks Collections: Big Disaster
Ruler starring Balakrishna Nandamuri is one movie that ended as a flop in recent times. The film released last month amidst a huge hype but the content of the film failed to impress the audiences. Director KS Ravi Kumar worked with Balakrishna for the second time in the film.
The area-wise breakup collections of the movie Ruler starring Balakrishna in the lead role, for two weeks, is presented below. Check them out.
Nizam :Rs 2.10 Cr
Ceded : Rs 2.17 Cr
Nellore: Rs 0.34 Cr
Krishna: Rs 0.45 Cr
Guntur: Rs 1.56 Cr
Vizag : Rs 0.60 Cr
East Godavari: Rs 0.56 Cr
West Godavari: Rs 0.45 Cr
Rest Of India: Rs 1.14 Cr
Overseas: Rs 0.56 Cr
Total 14 days AP/TS Box office collections of Ruler: Rs 8.23 Cr Shares
Total 14 days Worldwide box office collections of Ruler: Rs 9.94 Cr Shares