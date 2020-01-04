Ruler Movie Two Weeks Collections: Big Disaster

Ruler starring Balakrishna Nandamuri is one movie that ended as a flop in recent times. The film released last month amidst a huge hype but the content of the film failed to impress the audiences. Director KS Ravi Kumar worked with Balakrishna for the second time in the film.

The area-wise breakup collections of the movie Ruler starring Balakrishna in the lead role, for two weeks, is presented below. Check them out.

Nizam :Rs 2.10 Cr

Ceded : Rs 2.17 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.34 Cr

Krishna: Rs 0.45 Cr

Guntur: Rs 1.56 Cr

Vizag : Rs 0.60 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 0.56 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 0.45 Cr

Rest Of India: Rs 1.14 Cr

Overseas: Rs 0.56 Cr

Total 14 days AP/TS Box office collections of Ruler: Rs 8.23 Cr Shares

Total 14 days Worldwide box office collections of Ruler: Rs 9.94 Cr Shares