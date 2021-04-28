Rumour: Bandla Ganesh to become the lead actor?

Tollywood: Bandla Ganesh who used to be one of the popular comedians in the Telugu film industry later turned into a producer and received a memorable success with 'Gabbar Singh' movie.



He also created sensations on social media with his entry into politics. Even his recent speech at Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' event also took the internet by storm. As per the latest reports, Bandla Ganesh is now all set to become a hero. According to the buzz, a Tamil movie is going to get remade in Telugu and Bandla Ganesh is in talks to rope in Bandla Ganesh in the lead role in the movie. Tamil movie 'Mandela' received a critical response from the audience.

Despite getting involved in so many controversies, the film made it big at the box office. Now, Bandla Ganesh is likely to play the lead role in the film and we also have to wait for a few more days to get to know more details about the Telugu remake of the film.