'RX 100' beauty in Nagarjuna's next

Titled as 'Bangarraju', the expectations are high on this movie. Kalyan Krishna who wielded the megaphone for 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' is going to helm this sequel as well. It seems like the director is currently busy penning the script for the film. An interesting update about the film is now doing rounds on the internet. If the buzz is to be believed, 'RX 100' fame beauty Payal Rajput is going to appear in a special song in this movie. The official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released.



Tollywood King Nagarjuna whose decent outing 'Wild Dog' ended up as a dud at the box office is all set to come up with the much-awaited sequel of the 2016 released super hit film, 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'.The shooting of the film will go on roll from September this year only when the situation gets back to normal. If everything goes well, the makers want to release the film in summer 2022.

