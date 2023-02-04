Saddened by the loss: Legendary Singer Vani Jayaram passes away

Singer Vani Jairam has passed away at the age of 78. The talented artist was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan - the third-highest civilian award in India. She passed away at her home in Chennai and had an injury on her forehead.

Vani Jairam's career spanned over 50 years and she recorded more than 10,000 songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tulu and Oriya. She was widely known for her collaboration with some of the biggest composers in the industry and her numerous evergreen hits.



The singer was a recipient of three National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and received numerous state awards from various states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, and Odisha.



Her work with legendary composers such as MS Ilaiyaraaja, RD Burman, KV Mahadevan, OP Nayyar, and Madan Mohan has left an indelible mark on the industry and music lovers alike. Vani Jairam will always be remembered for her contribution to the Indian music scene.

