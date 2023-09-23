‘Sagileti Katha’ clears censor with U/A

'Sagileti Katha', produced by Ashok Arts and Shade Entertainment, is led by the talented Raviteja Mahadasyam and Vishika Laxman. Set in a Rayalaseema village, this content-driven film is written, edited, shot and directed by newcomer Rajasekhar Sudmoon. The comedy-drama is presented by hero Navdeep's C-Space and is jointly produced by Deviprasad Balivada and Ashok Mittapally.

The trailer has already been released and is a big hit. The movie is winning the hearts of the listeners, one song at a time. The film, in the meantime, completed its censor formalities and it has been awarded a U/A certificate. Censor officials were said to be very impressed by the film’s content and its rooted story.

The censor team showered praises on the film saying, the setting is very natural and Will definitely impress audience. They expressed their hunger to eat chicken after seeing the film (smiling) and wished team Sagileti Katha all the best. The production values, rooted story and brilliant performances are said to be the other major highlights of the movie. The film will be releasing in theatres on October 6th.