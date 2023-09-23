Live
- Amazon Launches Multi Channel Fulfilment for Sellers, Retailors, Brands and Manufacturers in India
- Akhil Akkineni’s Action-Packed Espionage Thriller ‘Agent’ To Premiere Exclusively On Sony LIV!
- TN CM issues orders allowing LT consumers to modify power load based on consumption pattern
- AIADMK seniors meet BJP leaders over rift in ties, saffron party backs state leadership
- Kamats Restaurants partners with IDFC First Bank for FASTag registration and recharge
- Amid heavy rains, bridge caves in in Bihar
- Maoist Party Platoon Party Committee Member Arrested
- Three Telangana Congress MPs missed voting on Women’s Bill
- K’taka cash-for-ticket scam: Woman Hindutva activist, six others sent to judicial custody
- Indian badminton contingent departs for USA to participate in BWF World Junior Championships
Just In
‘Sagileti Katha’ clears censor with U/A
'Sagileti Katha', produced by Ashok Arts and Shade Entertainment, is led by the talented Raviteja Mahadasyam and Vishika Laxman.
'Sagileti Katha', produced by Ashok Arts and Shade Entertainment, is led by the talented Raviteja Mahadasyam and Vishika Laxman. Set in a Rayalaseema village, this content-driven film is written, edited, shot and directed by newcomer Rajasekhar Sudmoon. The comedy-drama is presented by hero Navdeep's C-Space and is jointly produced by Deviprasad Balivada and Ashok Mittapally.
The trailer has already been released and is a big hit. The movie is winning the hearts of the listeners, one song at a time. The film, in the meantime, completed its censor formalities and it has been awarded a U/A certificate. Censor officials were said to be very impressed by the film’s content and its rooted story.
The censor team showered praises on the film saying, the setting is very natural and Will definitely impress audience. They expressed their hunger to eat chicken after seeing the film (smiling) and wished team Sagileti Katha all the best. The production values, rooted story and brilliant performances are said to be the other major highlights of the movie. The film will be releasing in theatres on October 6th.