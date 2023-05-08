Sai Dharam Taj's Virupaksha Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed

Virupaksha, a suspense thriller starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles, has grossed over 75 crores at the box office and is set to be released on Netflix on May 21st. Co-produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar on his Sukumar Writings banner, the film has been a commercial success and will earn double the investment for the producers.

The film, which was released in Hindi on May 5th, features a script and screenplay by director Sukumar, who personally earned six crores for his contribution. However, Sukumar's success has also drawn attention from the IT department, with his office being raided recently.

Directed by Karthik Dandu and featuring music by Ajaneesh Lokanth, the film has been praised for its background score and Samyuktha Menon's performance in the climax. Sai Dharam Tej has also scored a major hit with Virupaksha, making it his most successful film to date.