  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sai Dharam Taj's Virupaksha Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed

Sai Dharam Tajs Virupaksha Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed
x
Highlights

Virupaksha, a suspense thriller starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles, has grossed over 75 crores at the box office and is set to be released on Netflix

Virupaksha, a suspense thriller starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles, has grossed over 75 crores at the box office and is set to be released on Netflix on May 21st. Co-produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar on his Sukumar Writings banner, the film has been a commercial success and will earn double the investment for the producers.

The film, which was released in Hindi on May 5th, features a script and screenplay by director Sukumar, who personally earned six crores for his contribution. However, Sukumar's success has also drawn attention from the IT department, with his office being raided recently.

Directed by Karthik Dandu and featuring music by Ajaneesh Lokanth, the film has been praised for its background score and Samyuktha Menon's performance in the climax. Sai Dharam Tej has also scored a major hit with Virupaksha, making it his most successful film to date.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X