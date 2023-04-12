Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Begin Aggressive Promotions for Virupaksha

The theatrical trailer of the Telugu movie "Virupaksha", starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, has raised the audience's expectations. With the release date fast approaching, the lead pair has begun a rigorous promotion campaign.

Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha have given interviews to several web media houses to promote the film. The interviews are set to be released in the coming days.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, "Virupaksha" is a pan-Indian mystical thriller with pivotal roles played by Sunil, Brahmaji, and Ajay, among others. The movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings and is set to hit screens worldwide on April 21, 2023.