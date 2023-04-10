Sai Dharam Tej And Samyuktha's 'Virupaksha' Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej is in the best phase of his career… After recovering from the deadly accident, he is lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. 'Virupaksha' is one of his main projects of his kitty and it is all ready to hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023. The makers also wrapped up the shooting of the last song as they flew to Bangkok a couple of days ago. Now, the pre-production works are in full swing. As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to launch the trailer tomorrow to keep up the expectations on the movie. They shared this big announcement through social media and shared a new poster as well…



Along with the makers, Tej also unveiled the trailer launch date to all their fans… Take a look!

This will surprise you beyond your imagination#VirupakshaTrailer https://t.co/Q5DcGuH0Gm — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 10, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Get ready to be spellbound as you walk into the World of Thrill & Mystery @IamSaiDharamTej's #VirupakshaTrailer tomorrow at 11:07AM".

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with a fire background and the village people discussing about some unknown and superstitious problem. Even a few mysterious deaths also intensify the fear. When they try to chase and solve the problem they only think of the 'Virupaksha' book. Then enters Sai Dharam Tej who tries to fight with the problem which cannot be seen or sensed. So, he needs to fight with an unknown force and also looked awesome in the fight sequences and the exciting investigating part!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!