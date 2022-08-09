Sai Dharam Tej Pens A Heartfelt Letter To Sita Ramam Team And His Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts

It is all known that Hanu Raghavapudi's periodic love tale Sita Ramam is winning many hearts. The sweet love story along with the intense army background made the audience thoroughly enjoy the movie. Even critics also gave it amazing ratings and thus, the movie is going with the highest collections breaking all the records. Off late, Tollywood's young hero Sai Dharam Tej watched the movie and penned a sweet 'I Hate You' letter and praised the whole team of Sita Ramam movie. Even Dulquer Salman, Hanu Raghavapudi and Mrunal Thakur also dropped the 'Thank You' notes and are totally overwhelmed with the audience's love!

Dear Sita Ramam Team,

I have written and edited my note many times to say that "I HATE YOU" for this beautiful film from the bottom of my heart. I sincerely "HATE YOU".

Swapna akka I hate you.

You've stuck by this film for almost two years & believed in the love story of Ram and Sita. You've not only produced a gem but also have brought a belief in all of us "that true love can exist". Here we go again running behind that true love. My single hood is at stake.

Hanu I hate you, you have excelled in all the crafts you have created magic in every frame. All the characters have been carefully and beautifully etched and you made sure all your actors gave their cent percent in every scene. You have created a beautiful painting or a beautiful music piece... And as you said, Your second half syndrome has been busted and you have passed it with flying colours.

To get the vintage look three songs have been sung by SP Charan who lived up to his father's magical voice.

Dulquer, I have seen your earlier films & an ardent admirer of your work but I hate you for this film which made me watch you in awe as an actor. I was just admiring your performance in every scene. You have breathed as "Ram", You sat as "Ram", You walked and ran like "Ram". You basically lived as "RAM".

Rashmika, you as an actor have given a lot of memorable performances but this one will stand out. Your confidence and composure in your body language at the beginning of the film to the innocent lil Afreen by the end of the film is beautiful. I hate you for being the messenger between Ram and Sita.

Sumanth anna, you've out done all your performances. My favourite till date was "Malli Raava" but today I have a new favourite.

Vishal Chandrashekhar, you poured life into the movie. Your music was soothing & it was one of the reasons why I could feel the love in the theatre.

Sita, an arrest warrant has been issued on your name. Please comply with the authorities and please don't run again. Many hearts are bleeding already. Please please have some mercy and Before I forget I HATE YOU."

ప్రియమైన #SitaRamam టీమ్ అందరికీ, మీ సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ వ్రాయునది..

Dulquer thanked Sai Dharam and wrote, "This note followed by the sweetest phone call and the many "I hate you"s you are full of heart ! Thank you brother. This warmth and love is selfless and I'll always wish and pray only the best for you".

Even Mrunal Thakur also penned an emotional thank you note on her Instagram page…

She looked classy wearing a designer outfit and is seen dancing for the melodious number from the movie. Her thank you note reads, "My dear Audience,

When I signed the film. I knew it was a special film. I have said time and again that when my director narrated the script I told him that I will do this film without a doubt or thinking it over. I remember it so peculiarly that I flew down to hear the narration of Sitaraman when I was shooting in Chandigarh. I sat down and within minutes I was mesmerised. I say this today because that's how I have been accepted by the Telugu audiences. They embraced me and within days of the film releasing, have showered me with so much love in person and on social media.

Whatever you're experiening in cinemas today is the beauty of the world and the character of Sita, Hanu sir created! Fortunately, the beauty of this film is being witnessed by the world today. And I'm so so overwhelmed in the best way possible with all the love and admiration coming my way. The way the audiences have accepted me in my south debut makes me both emotional and grateful. To have a team of Sita Ramam believe in me, a co-star like Dulquer and every person on the team of this film who have been nothing short of amazing has made this entire experience worthwhile.

I want to pass all the love back and tell all my audiences a huge thank you for always accepting me in new roles and avatars. I started my career as Sonia and the love I got for it is something I can never forget. Today I'm Sita for you, and I will continue embodying new characters and roles as an actor. When I saw the film I cried and hugged Hanu sir, because he made me feel seen and accepted in a new space. And that's exactly how the Telugu audiences have made me feel.

I'm forever humbled and grateful.

This Sita, is forever indebted to your love!

Itlu mi

Sita Mahalaxmi".

On the other hand, even Dulquer Salman also penned a beautiful thank you note on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Filled with gratitude and emotion !!

#SitaRamamSaysThankU #SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @hanurpudi". The letter reads, "To the wonderful Telugu Audience,

My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was "OK Bangaram". Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in "Mahanati" and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. "Ammadi" became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. "Kannulu Kannulu Dochayente" & "Kurup" were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I'll never forget.

When Swapna and Hanu approached me with "Sita Ramam",

I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved.

I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed

with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you're showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika,

Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself,

isn't something we can explain in words.

Thank you to the cinema loving audience of Telugu. Thank you to the biggest believers in the art of cinema.

Thank you for making me feel like your own.

Yours Lovingly,

Ram (Dulquer Salmaan)".

Coming to the director Hanu Raghavapudi, he also penned a thank you note on his Twitter page…

This note reads, "ఎక్కడ మొదలుపెట్టాలో తెలియట్లేదు. దాదాపుగా రెండేళ్ల ముందు మొదలైన ఓ ప్రయాణం, ఈ 'సీతారామం '. ఈ కథ సినిమాగా మలచడానికి, ఈ పాత్రల మీదున్న #E ఇష్టం ప్రేమ సరిపోలేదు, ఓ యుద్ధమే చేయాల్సొచ్చింది. ఇది నిజంగానే యుద్ధంలో రాసిన ప్రేమ కథ. వీటిగురించి రాస్తే ఓ పుస్తకమై కూర్చుంటుంది. కానీ ఓ కవి అన్నట్టు, 'హృదయమే ఉన్నదంతా కుమ్మరిస్తే, మాటకేమి మిగులుతుంది ఇంకా

చెప్పడానికి'. ఇప్పుడు నా పరిస్థితీ అంతే. అక్షరాలు వెతుక్కోవాల్సి వస్తోంది.

తెలుగు సాహిత్యంలో కొత్త కోణాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించిన 'కన్యాశుల్కం' వెనుక 'గురజాడ' గారు ఒక్కరే ఉన్నారు. ప్రపంచంమంతా మాట్లాడుకున్న 'మోనాలిసా' పెయింటింగ్ వెనుక 'లియోనార్డో డావించి' ఒక్కరే ఉన్నారు.

కానీ 'సినిమా' అనేది ఒక్కరి కష్టం కాదు. కథ ఒకరి ఆలోచన అవ్వచ్చు. ఆ కథకి దృశ్య రూపం ఇవ్వడానికి 24 క్రాఫ్ట్ సహకరించాలి. నటీనటులు కథలో ఇమిడిపోవాలి, సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు కథకు తగ్గ న్యాయం చేయాలి. ఈ సినిమాలో జరిగిందదే. ఓ తరం 'దుల్కర్, మృణాల్' ను కూడా 'సీతారాములు' గానే గుర్తుపెట్టుకునేంత గొప్పగా నటించారు. ఈ సినిమా సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ గురించి నేను ఒకే మాట చెప్పగలను. 'Painting is just another way of keeping a diary అని 'పికాసో' ఎందుకన్నారో నాకు 'సీతారామం' చూశాక అర్ధమయ్యింది అని ఒకరు చెప్పారు. P.S.Vinod గారికి మనస్పూర్తిగా కృతజ్ఞతలు. శ్రీకృష్ణుడు గోవర్ధన గిరిని ఎత్తినంత సులువుగా,

ఈ 'సీతారామం ' భారాన్ని పంచుకున్న 'Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao' గారికి కృతజ్ఞతలు. 1965, 85 లో జరిగే కథ కనుక 'ఆర్ట్' ప్రాణం. ఓ అబదాన్ని నిజం అని నమ్మించాలి. ఇవ్వాళ ఆ కాలంలోకి తీసుకెళ్లారు అంటుంటే ఆర్ట్ విభాగాన్ని కచ్చితంగా మెచ్చుకుని తీరాలి. ఈ సినిమాలో సంగీతం అధ్బుతంగా కావాలి అని

అడగడంతోనే నా బాధ్యత తీరిపోయింది. తరువాత 'విశాల్' చేసిన యుద్ధమే ఎక్కువ. అధ్భుతాన్నైనా ఊహించుకోవడానికి ఖర్చు అక్కర్లేదు, కానీ ఊహని తెరమీదకు తీసుకు రావడానికి కావాలి. తెలుగు వెండితెర మీద GRANDEUR అనే పదాన్ని తన సినిమా పర్యాయ పదంగా మార్చుకున్న వారు ఎవరన్నా ఉన్నారంటే అది కేవలం 'అశ్వినీదత్' గారు మాత్రమే. ఈ ప్రయాణంలో నేను అడిగినదల్లా సమకూర్చి సహకరించిన 'వైజయంతి', 'స్వప్న సినిమాకి' నా ధన్యవాదాలు. సహకారం అనే మాట అనడానికి వినడానికి చాలా సులువుగా ఉంటుంది. కానీ దాని అర్ధం

తాలూకు బరువుని మొదలు నుంచి మోసిన 'స్వప్న' గారికి ఏం చెప్పినా తక్కువే. Thank you 'Swapna'.

'సీతారామం' మంచి సినిమా అవుతుందని ముందు నుంచి నమ్మకం, కానీ ఇంతలా ఆదరిస్తారని అస్సలు ఊహించలేదు.

మంచి సినిమా పైన తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకి ఉన్న ప్రేమని ఎలా ఆపగలం. ఇంత విజయాన్నిచ్చిన మీకు సంతోషంతో మొక్కడం తప్ప మీ ఋణం తీర్చుకోలేనిది, ఈ ప్రయత్నాన్ని ఆదరించిన మిత్రులు, శ్రేయోభిలాషులు, పాత్రికేయులు,

రీవ్యూ రైటర్స్ అందరికీ నా ధన్యవాదాలు

ప్రపంచానికి హద్దులున్నాయి కానీ ప్రేమకి ఏ హద్దు సరిహద్దూ లేదు - సీతారామ....

Yours Lovingly,

Director (Hanu Raghavapudi)".

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika essayed the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu helmed this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj essayed prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie is also made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages! Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the tunes for this movie! The epic periodic war and love story hit the big screens on 5th August, 2022!