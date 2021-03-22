Sai Dharam Tej to romance Malayalam actress

Tollywood: Mega Hero Sai Dharam Tej who finally tasted success with Chithra Lahari movie scored yet another debacle with his recent outing 'Solo Brathuke So Better'. Now, the actor has joined hands with Deva Katta for his upcoming movie.

Touted to be a social drama, Sai Tej is likely to play the role of an IAS officer in the movie. An interesting update about the movie is currently doing rounds on the internet. Tentatively titled as #SDT15, Malayalam beauty Samyuktha Menon is on board to play the female lead in this film. The actress has recently signed a dotted line and is all set to romance Sai Dharam Tej in the film which is going to join the sets very soon.

The makers who thought that the script demands a fresh face approached Samyuktha and the actress immediately accepted the deal. Touted to be a political thriller, the movie is going to revolve around some superstitions in rural areas. Sukumar penned the screenplay for this movie and is also co-producing the movie along with SVCC Banner. The makers are yet to lock the title for the film.