Sai Dharam Tejchanges his name; adds mother’s name to his own

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej, last seen alongside his uncle Pawan Kalyan in the film "Bro," has recently touched hearts with a poignant revelation during a special screening event for his short film "Satya." The actor shared that he has officially added his mother's name to his own, now going by the moniker "Sai Durga Tej." This sincere gesture is an embodiment of the actor's desire to immortalize his mother's influence and support throughout his life.





Sai Dharam Tej's decision to incorporate his mother's name is not the first time he has altered his nomenclature. Previously, he modified his screen name to Sai Tej, but many still continue to refer to him by his original name. The revelation at the screening event has struck a chord with fans, showcasing the actor's deep-rooted connection to his family.





Known for his dynamic on-screen presence, Sai Dharam Tej is currently in a period of rest, gearing up for a return to the film sets with full vigor. His decision to carry his mother's name reflects a commitment to family values and has resonated widely on social media, sparking conversations among fans and well-wishers. As the mega hero prepares for his next cinematic venture, audiences await eagerly for more updates on his upcoming projects and the continuation of his impactful journey in the film industry.









