Sai Dharam Tej's 'Break-Up' tops music charts

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej turned 34 on Thursday and thus, he gave a new definition to the 'Break-Up' Anthem from his next movie 'Solo Brathuke So Better'. Ace actor Chiranjeevi blessed his nephew and hoped this would be his last solo celebration.



He also unveiled 'Amrutha' song from 'Solo Brathuke So Better' movie and teased Sai Dharam Tej saying, "Have a blast while you are still solo. Your solo days are anyway numbered. When Light is there Make #HouseParty".

The break-up number 'Oggesipoke Amrutha' is all peppy and makes us shake our legs. It definitely stands as the best party number for this season and tops the music charts with its catchy lyrics. SS Thaman has given his best and made the video a worth watch adding a few making scenes and animated glimpses. As the 'Break-Up' songs are ruling the dance floors, this song will definitely bag enough craze and make the people rock the dance floors.

This romantic thriller is directed by Subbu and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. This flick has Nabha Natesh as the lead lady and Satya in the prominent role.

Sai Dharam Tej celebrated his singlehood with this break-up number and gave the best gift for all his fans on his birthday.