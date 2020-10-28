Sai Dharam's film on Pawan's political journey?

Sai Dharam Tej and Deva Katta joined hands for an exciting film titled Republic. There are several reports in the media that the film is going to be strong on political elements. Touted to be a political thriller, the film has got a lot of interesting elements. The media reports reveal that the film has been inspired by the political journey of Pawan Kalyan. A lot of interesting scenes and sequences were written based on the life and career of the actor as a politician, says the reports.

Deva Katta is coming back to direction after a long time. The director is confident of scoring a big hit with the movie. He is surely going to bring up a lot of curiosity around the subject. The film is a joint production of J Bhagavan, and J Pulla Rao.

Pawan Kalyan launched the project by gracing the occasion personally. The makers want to invite him for further film events too. As of now, the film unit is silent on these reports. We have to wait for more details on the same.