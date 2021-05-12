Sai Pallavi rejects 2 crore remuneration?

Sensational actress Sai Pallavi is currently awaiting the release of her two new movies. One of them is Love Story and the other one is Virata Parvam. As per the latest media speculations, Sai Pallavi reportedly rejected a remuneration of 2 Cr rupees for a Bollywood project.



Going more into the details, Sai Pallavi is said to have received a proposal to be a part of the Chatrapathi remake, being planned with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. VV Vinayak is the director of the movie. The film was supposed to begin by now but it was postponed because of the pandemic.



Interestingly, Sai Pallavi has declined to be a part of the project and there is no clarity on the same. It would have been a great chance for the actress to showcase her talent in the Hindi film industry. However, we have to see if this is actually true.



Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on the film's script.

