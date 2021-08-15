Sai Tej's 'Republic' to release on October 1 for Gandhi Jayanti

'Repubic', the political thriller, stars Supreme Hero Sai Tej and is directed by Deva Katta. Zee Studios is presenting it, while J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao are producing it on JB Entertainments. The film has entered the post-production phase. After wrapping up all activities, the film will be released in theatres on October 1 for Gandhi Jayanti.

With Aishwarya Rajesh as the heroine, the film has the versatile Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna in crucial roles. The First Look, Teaser, and the college song released already have received a superb response. They have raised the audience's curiosity in Sai Tej's acting and Deva Katta's treatment as well as dialogues.



With music by Melody Brahma Mani Sharma, the film has cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by KL Praveen

