Saif Ali Khan's film's title for Kalyan Ram

Tollywood: Nandamuri Kalyanram is currently busy working on a series of interesting films. One of them is going to be high on VFX and also a period thriller. As per the reports, Kalyan Ram will be playing a spy agent named Vinod. The film unit is planning to title the film on the lead character's name Vinod. Most likely, it will be Agent Vinod. Agent Vinod is the title of the super hit Bollywood film starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Naveen Medaram is the director of the Telugu film. We hear that the Telugu and Hindi versions are completely different and the title alone is a match here.

The reports reveal that the film is set in the backdrop of 1940s and huge sets were erected to shoot the movie. Abhishek Nama is going to produce the film and the film's regular shoot is expected to begin soon. Kalyan Ram's last film did not do well at the box-office and he pinned all his hopes on this one.