‘Saindhav’ teaser offers a visual treat

“Saindhav” marks the first pan-Indian film of talented star actor Venkatesh. He has collaborated with “Hit” director Sailesh Kolanu for this highly anticipated project, scheduled for release on December 22, 2023.

On Independence Day, the film’s creators unveiled a teaser that introduces the 7 pivotal characters from the movie. The principal cast includes Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash. The entire narrative revolves around these characters, offering audiences a visual treat as these exceptional actors share the screen.

Recently, the production team has completed a crucial shooting schedule. Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment is producing the movie. Santhosh Narayanan istaking care of music responsibilities.