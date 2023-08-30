‘Saindhav’ update: Makers create curiosity on ‘Who is Manas’

“HIT” franchise director Sailesh Kolanu is making a film with Victory Venkatesh “Saindhav.” It marks the 75th film of this “Narappa” actor. The team recently released a short video showcasing the film’s principal cast. So much is being said about the film’s action sequences, and fans are hoping that “Saindhav” will be a massive blockbuster.

Now, the team is gearing up for another update. The poster of the character Manas will be unveiled at 04:59 PM today. We need to wait to know who is playing Manas. Bollywood versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Tollywood debut with Saindhav.

Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah are playing vital roles. Venkat Boyanapalli is producing the film under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. Santosh Narayanan is rendering the music. This PAN Indian film releases on December 22, 2023.