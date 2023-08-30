Live
- Kerala HC appoints lawyer for child as parents fight for custody
- What’s happening in Vijay Deverakonda’s life?
- ‘Saindhav’ update: Makers create curiosity on ‘Who is Manas’
- All set for ‘Jawan’ pre-release event in Chennai
- Union Cabinet approves proposal to celebrate August 23 as National Space Day: PMO
- Gabon military claims takeover, cancels election result
- When real-life love stories came alive on the screen
- TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy announces Tirumala Brahmotsavams from September 18
- IIT Kanpur develops new 'protective layer for microwave metamaterial absorbers'
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Missed best time to tie Rakhi? Find the next Shubh Muhurat
Just In
‘Saindhav’ update: Makers create curiosity on ‘Who is Manas’
“HIT” franchise director Sailesh Kolanu is making a film with Victory Venkatesh “Saindhav.” It marks the 75th film of this “Narappa” actor
“HIT” franchise director Sailesh Kolanu is making a film with Victory Venkatesh “Saindhav.” It marks the 75th film of this “Narappa” actor. The team recently released a short video showcasing the film’s principal cast. So much is being said about the film’s action sequences, and fans are hoping that “Saindhav” will be a massive blockbuster.
Now, the team is gearing up for another update. The poster of the character Manas will be unveiled at 04:59 PM today. We need to wait to know who is playing Manas. Bollywood versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Tollywood debut with Saindhav.
Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah are playing vital roles. Venkat Boyanapalli is producing the film under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. Santosh Narayanan is rendering the music. This PAN Indian film releases on December 22, 2023.