Sakshi Sagar Madholkar as Jasmine from ‘Mowgli’ released

After winning a National Award for his debut film Color Photo, Sandeep Raj is back with another emotionally rich narrative, Mowgli 2025. Known as one of the youngest directors in the industry, Raj is now set to captivate audiences with a contemporary love story set in a forest backdrop. The film stars the talented Roshan Kanakala as the lead and is produced by People Media Factory's visionary producers TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Kriti Prasad.

The film's grand launch was celebrated with much fanfare, and debutante Sakshi Sagar Madholkar was introduced as the heroine, playing the character of Jasmine. The makers also unveiled an intense first look of Sakshi, where she appears as Adishakti, holding a trident. This powerful image has sparked immense curiosity about her role in the film.

Mowgli 2025 boasts a talented technical team, with Kala Bhairava composing the music, known for his successful work in Color Photo. Cinematography is handled by Rama Maruthi M, whose previous work includes blockbusters like Baahubali 1 & 2, RRR, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Editing duties are entrusted to Pawan Kalyan, renowned for his work on Color Photo, Major, and Goodachari 2.

Set to release in the summer of 2025, Mowgli 2025 is shaping up to be a promising and visually stunning film that will delve deep into emotions, love, and nature’s unspoken connection.