‘Salaar’ achieves rare feat; become the biggest Indian opener of 2023

The film "Salaar," starring Prabhas, has officially become the biggest Indian opener of 2023. According to updates from the makers, “Salaar” collected a staggering 178.7 crores gross on its first day at the global level. This outstanding figure surpasses the first-day gross of Thalapathy Vijay's "Leo," which stood at 148.5 crores, by a substantial margin.

Salaar's remarkable opening establishes it as the second-biggest opener for Prabhas, following the success of "Baahubali 2." The film's strong opening was anticipated, but it exceeded all expectations, with the combined star power of Prabhas and the immense popularity of director Prashanth Neel contributing to this phenomenal achievement.

Prashanth Neel's previous film, "KGF 2," had a box office collection of over 1200 crores, and “Salaar” is now poised to challenge that record. The positive word of mouth and favorable reviews suggest that “Salaar” has the potential to achieve substantial success. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles, adding to the anticipation surrounding this action-packed drama.