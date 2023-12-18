Live
Just In
‘Salaar’ final shot: Action-packed spectacle
“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is the much-anticipated pan-Indian movie starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. This Prashanth Neel directorial is gearing up for its theatrical debut on December 22nd. The film’s promotional content created huge buzz in social media circles. Fans were blown away with the trailer which has been released recently. The makers have released final trailer of the film ahead of it’s release.
The trailer presents an action-packed spectacle that fulfills fans’ desires for a big-screen experience. Prabhas, radiating a strong presence, particularly stands out in the dynamic action sequences. The trailer primarily emphasises the character played by Prabhas, a skilled mechanic in a kingdom governed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The narrative revolves around his unyielding loyalty to his best friend, showcasing the extraordinary lengths he is willing to go. As the story unfolds, we witness how he reshapes the destiny of the Khaansar kingdom, ultimately transforming into the formidable adversary of his once-close companion. With a sharp edit and impactful music, the trailer promises an intense cinematic journey that awaits on the expansive canvas of the big screen.
“Salaar” also boasts an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, and others in pivotal roles. Noted production house Hombale Films backed this biggie. Ravi Basrur provided the songs and score.