‘Salaar’ promotions: Team planning more events ahead of film’s release

“Salaar” is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema and is all set to release on December 22, 2023. The post-production is happening at a brisk pace in Bangalore and the makers are running against time to wrap up the film. Well, the latest update is that the makers have planned some unique promotional campaigns in the days to come. As per the news, the trailer launch also will be happening in a special way.

As “Salaar” is releasing with Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki,” the makers are aware that the film will face competition in grabbing massive openings. To get away from the risk zone, solid promotions plays major role.

In the days to come, some very interesting events will be held and first of all a solid poster and a small teaser will be released as a build-up to the trailer. Let’s wait and see what Prabhas and his team are up to.