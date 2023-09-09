Live
Just In
‘Salaar’ release update: A big relief for fans
In the last few days, news has come out that the film will be out during Sankranthi 2024, but the latest news from the sources reveals that “Salaar” will not be released next year as the makers are clear that the film will be out only by the end of this year.
Fans of Prabhas were disappointed in a big way when news came out that “Salaar “was postponed from the day of September 28th. Though, there is no confirmation from the film team, the postponement looks like confirmed. A new date is yet to be locked by the makers as per the news.
A few distributors say that, Hombale Films are planning to release the film either in November or December this year. As of now, it is for sure that “Salaar” will not go to next year.
This has turned out to be a big relief for fans and the latest news is that an official confirmation about the new release date will be made by the makers very soon. Shruthi Hasan and Prithviraj play key roles in this film. Ravi Basrur is crooning the tunes of the film. The film has been in news from the day of its announcement and hype increased after the recently released glimpse.