‘Salaar’ teaser review: ‘Most violent man’s’ extreme version

“Salaar,” marks the first onscreen collaboration of pan-Indian star Prabhas and celebrated filmmaker Prashanth Neel. After a long wait, the makers have finally dropped the most awaited “Salaar” teaser on social media. The first glimpse of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's action-packed visual spectacle has been dropped on social media platforms. As expected, the highly promising teaser has received an exceptional welcome from both the Prabhas fans as well as cine-goers.

From the brilliantly crafted teaser, which has a duration of more than 100 seconds, it is evident that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's ambitious project is going to be an absolute treat for film fanatics, who are eagerly waiting for a big-screen visual spectacle. The film’s teaser begins with a scene featuring actor-director Tinnu Anand, who is introduced as the narrator and is surrounded by a group of foreign gangsters who have weapons in their hands.

But the man, who is evidently unbothered by the impending attack, strongly warns his enemies. "Simple English... No confusion... Lion, cheetah, tiger, elephant - very dangerous... But, not in Jurrasic Park," he says, hinting that they are set to face a highly dangerous man. Simultaneously, the leading man of “Salaar,” played by Prabhas is introduced in the backdrop of a factory-like area (which clearly reminded us of the director's previous outings, the “KGF” films).

The protagonist, played by Prabhas is seen taking down a whole battalion of soldiers single-handedly. The “Bahubali” actor is seen in a rugged avatar in a grey t-shirt and a pair of dark grey trousers, with weapons and blood in his hand. This clearly reveals the ruthlessness of his character.

Later, Varadaraja Mannaar, another pivotal character of “Salaar” who is played by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, is introduced. Unlike the protagonist, Mannaar is seen sitting on his throne in silence, but his inner chaos is visible on his face. In the teaser, he is seen in a never-seen-before avatar, in a black outfit and silver jewellery.

Shruti Haasan plays the love interest of Prabhas, with Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eeshwari Rao and Sriya Reddy in significant roles. This big-budget film, which created ripples with its teaser, is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Ravi Basrur is giving holding music responsibilities. The film is all set to hit theaters worldwide on September 28, 2023.