Salaar to resume in August

Prabhas is currently busy with the shoot of his next film Radhe Shyam. The film's shoot will come to an end next month. The makers will also make a formal announcement on the release date soon. Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy with Salaar and Adipurush as well. We hear that Adipurush will resume in Mumbai and Salaar will resume in Godavarikhani.

The film unit of both the projects is planning schedules for the same. The buzz is that Salaar will hit the floors first in a lengthy schedule that begins in August.

Director Prashanth Neel is planning to film important scenes on the lead pair Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in this project. If the reports are true, Salaar will be released on 14th April next year.

Apart from these 3, Prabhas will also act in a film, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film's shoot will begin soon.