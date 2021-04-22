Salman, Vijay Setupathi & Upendra in Ram Charan's next?

Tollywood: Ram Charan is set to do a film in the direction of Shankar. The film is yet to get a title and the makers started the pre-production work already. Dil Raju is the film's producer. The movie in this combination is going to be a political drama with interesting elements. Meanwhile, there are a couple of interesting rumors doing rounds around the project.

As per the latest buzz, the film unit is planning to approach Salman Khan for a key role in the film. At the same time, there are reports that Vijay Setupathi will also get a call from the team for another important role in the movie. The film unit also wants Kannada actor Upendra on board.

The film unit wants to pick one actor from one language for key roles and that way, they can cash the craze of these actors when the film releases in those languages. As of now, there is no confirmation on the same and the complete details will come out soon.