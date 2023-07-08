‘Samajavaragamana’ begins on a good note in second week

Sree Vishnu starrer “Samajavaragamana” is running on a positive note in theatres. The movie till now has minted more than 600K$ at the USA box office. Reba Monica Jon played the female lead in this family drama.

The film is holding its fort even on the weekday in Telangana. On its day 8, the movie collected 42 lakhs nett in the Nizam region. The Nizam total stands at 4.65 crores nett. This week’s releases opened to below-par responses. Hence this comedy-drama is expected to continue its box office rampage this weekend too.

Ram Abbaraju directed this flick, and it features Naresh, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, and Devi Prasad in important roles. Razesh Danda backed Samajavaragamana under the banner of Hasya Movies. AK Entertainments co-produced it. Gopi Sundar composed the tunes.



