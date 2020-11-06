Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already know that Tollywood king Nagarjuna is now hosting the ongoing fourth season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss. But, as Nagarjuna was busy shooting for the upcoming movie 'Wild Dog' in Kulu Manali, the actor failed to attend the Big Boss show.

On the occasion of Dussehra, Tollywood star siren Samantha Akkineni attended the Bigg Boss show as a host, and the episode recorded the highest ratings. As per the latest reports, the Dussehra episode of Bigg Boss hosted by Samantha has recorded a whopping 11.4 TVR rating which is very high. On the other hand, Nagarjuna came back this week and hosted the show last weekend and said that he had missed the housemates so much which is why he got back soon.

But, Samantha's amazing hosting skills have recorded top ratings for Bigg Boss season 4 which has been recording leas TRPs when compared to the previous 3 seasons.