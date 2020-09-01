Samantha Akkineni Wishes Pawan Kalyan Ahead Of His Birthday

Tollywood 'Gabbar Singh' Pawan Kalyan is all set to turn 49 on 2nd September i.e tomorrow on the occasion of his birthday. Thus the whole social media is trending with #Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan hashtags. Thus, even our Tollywood 'Baby' Samantha also wished this ace actor ahead of his birthday itself.

Samantha took to her Twitter page and wished Pawan Kalyan with a heartfelt post… Have a look!

Wishing the absolutely wonderful @PawanKalyan sir a very happy birthday .. with great wisdom comes great responsibilities. Wishing you good health and great happiness forever and ever 😊🙏 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 1, 2020

In this post, Samantha wished Pawan Kalyan great health and happiness and also wrote, "Wishing the absolutely wonderful @PawanKalyan sir a very happy birthday... with great wisdom comes great responsibilities. Wishing you good health and great happiness forever and ever".



Well, even the makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' movie are ready to surprise the fans with unveiling update from the movie tomorrow @9:09 AM. Even Pawan's 27th movie update by Mythri Movie Makers will be unveiled @12:30 AM. Finally, his 28th movie update will be announced @04:05 PM. Thus it is totally a celebration for all Pawan Kalyan's fans.

Coming to Samantha's work front, this 'Oh Baby' actress will next be seen in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' which will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. As of now, there is no clarity on Tollywood projects, hope she comes up with another interesting flick soon.