Samantha Drops Her First Review After Watching The Final Cut Of The Shaakuntalam Movie…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha and Dev Mohan's historical love tale Shaakuntalam movie is all set to hit the theatres next month. As the release date is nearing, the makers are busy promoting the movie and even Sam is also actively doing her part through social media. Off late, she shared her first review of the movie after watching it along with director Gunasekhar and producers Neelima and Dil Raju. Being the love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, there are many expectations on it!

Sam shared a beautiful pic and also penned a heartfelt note after watching the movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing a beautiful pic with director Gunasekhar and producer Neelima Guna and Dil Raju with the backdrop of movie's conclusion pic, she also wrote, "And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you're going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!"

Even the makers shared a small clip and were all happy after watching the final cut of the movie…

Dil Raju is all excited and congratulated Sam and Neelima for their wonderful efforts. The makers also wrote, "An #EpicLoveStory is being brought to life! We're super happy & excited to bring #Shaakuntalam to you all this April 14th".

Going with earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They immediately fall for each other and then exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

Character Introduction:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanta

• Sachin Khedekar as Kanva Maharishi

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Bedi as Kashyapa Maharishi

• Jisshu Sengupta as Indra Deva

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Varshini Sounderajan

• Harish Uthaman

This historical love tale is helmed by ace director Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 14th April, 2023 as a summer treat!