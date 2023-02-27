Samantha ignores Naga Chaitanya once again - Details Inside

Yesterday was a momentous day for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, star of Shaakuntalam. The actress made her debut in the Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave on the same day in 2010, where she shared screen time with her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. Their pairing was well-received and contributed to the success of the movie.

As Samantha's fans and associates celebrated her 13 years in the industry with heartfelt messages, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude. Along with a photo of a bouquet, Samantha wrote, "The older I get...the farther I go...I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection...and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me...don't anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you."

However, Samantha's Instagram post sparked controversy as Naga Chaitanya posted a picture of both of them together to celebrate 13 years of Ye Maaye Chesave, while Samantha only posted stills from the movie without including Naga Chaitanya. This is not the first time Samantha has ignored her ex-husband in her posts, even after their divorce.

During an appearance on the Koffee With Karan program, when host Karan Johar mentioned Naga Chaitanya as her spouse, Samantha whispered "ex-husband" in reply. Since their divorce, Samantha has been trying to cultivate her own image, which has not gone down well with Naga Chaitanya's fans.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, as Samantha's fans trended the hashtag "13 Phenomenal Yrs Of Samantha," the actress tweeted, "I feel all of this love...it is what keeps me going...Now and forever, I am what I am because of you. 13 years and we are just getting started."