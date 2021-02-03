Samantha in Zombie Reddy sequel

Tollywood: Actress Samantha is currently busy working on a couple of interesting films. She signed Gunasekhar's Shakuntalam and also accepted to do a Tamil film, in the direction of Vignesh Shivn. Samantha has a good relationship with director Prashant Varma and both are now planning a film together. Child artist turned hero Teja Sajja has recently revealed that Prashant Varma is in talks with Samantha for the sequel of Zombie Reddy.

Zombie Reddy is an interesting film, arriving on the screens this Friday. The film unit is extremely happy with the way the promotions are taking place. During an interview, Teja confirmed that Prashant has the sequel script ready with him and is planning to start the shoot with Samantha right after the release of the first part.

Prashant Varma earlier announced sequels to Awe and Kalki but he has not come up with a sequel of the film yet.