Samantha or Nithya Menen for Nani!

Natural Star Nani is currently busy with two interesting films. One of them is Shyam Singh Roy and the other one is Ante Sundharaniki. There is a third film that the actor recently signed. Titled Dasara, the film will have a Telangana rural backdrop.



Already, the makers confirmed that Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead. Meanwhile, there are a lot of reports that either Nithya Menen or Samantha will also be a part of the project. We do not have clarity on the same yet but the majority of reports reveal us that Samantha is going to be seen in the film, in a crucial role.



Srikanth Odela is the director of the film who is marking his debut. Nani pinned many hopes in the film and he will be seen delivering the dialogues in the Telangana slang.

