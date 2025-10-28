Samantha radiates royal elegance

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently began shooting for her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, is captivating fans once again with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress appeared for an exclusive conversation with Robb Report India at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, where her regal look became the talk of the town.

Samantha donned a mesmerizing deep purple silk saree that exuded both grace and glamour. The saree featured delicate gold detailing, perfectly complemented by a sleeveless blouse that added a modern touch to the traditional attire. Her look was further elevated by statement jewelry that completed her royal ensemble.

The actress’s choice of outfit beautifully reflected the luxurious backdrop of The Leela Palace, blending sophistication with timeless style. As pictures from the shoot surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop praising her radiant charm and elegance.

With Maa Inti Bangaram marking an exciting new chapter in her career, Samantha continues to balance her film commitments with her status as a fashion icon. Her recent appearance once again proves why she remains one of India’s most admired and influential style figures.