Live
Just In
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Her Weight and Morning Workout Routine.
Get insights into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness journey as she reveals her weight and shares glimpses of her morning workout routine. Don't miss the photos showcasing her dedication to staying healthy and fit.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a glimpse of her invigorating morning routine on Instagram, showcasing her dedication to fitness amidst a stunning backdrop. Accompanied by Taylor Swift's "Ready For It," Samantha's post featured her engaging in outdoor workouts against the backdrop of serene sea and lush greenery. Additionally, she shared snapshots of a tranquil pool nestled amidst verdant surroundings and captured moments of bird sightings.
Notably, one picture revealed her weight at 50.1 kg and a metabolic age of 23, despite being 36 years old. Responses poured in from friends like Mrunal Thakur and director Nandini Reddy, who humorously noted performing the same workout routine twice.
Despite her public struggles, including her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and her diagnosis of the autoimmune disease myositis in 2022, Samantha remains resilient. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude for finding moments of peace amidst challenges. In a candid discussion on her podcast Take 20, Samantha recalled a pivotal moment during a trip with her friend Himank, where she finally felt a sense of calmness after a tumultuous period. However, her health journey took an unexpected turn with the onset of myositis Samantha Ruth Prabhu, underscoring the unpredictable nature of life's challenges.