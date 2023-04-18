Samantha Shares A Cryptic Post On Instagram Along With Dropping A New Pic

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's Shaakuntalam movie owned mixed talk at the theatres. Being ace filmmaker Gunasekhar's mythological love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, there were many expectations on it and even the digital promotions helped to create a buzz. But the mixed talk on the movie is showing its impact on the collections. Well, Samantha who is always active on social media, shared a cryptic post and dropped a new pic too on her Instagram page…



Along with sharing the pic, she also wrote, "Karmanye vadhika raste

Ma phaleshu kadachana

Ma karma phala he tur bhuh

Ma te sangotsva karmani".

This is a verse from Bhagavadgita and it means, "You have the right to perform your actions, but you are not entitled to the fruits of the actions. Don't let the fruit be the purpose of your actions. Thus, you won't be attached to not doing your duty." Sam also looked modish in the denim jacket and is seen in the car!

Speaking about her next movies, she is part of Hollywood film Arrangements of Love, Varun Dhawan's Citadel and Vijay Devarakonda's Kushi movies. Being a family entertainer, Kushi is Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie… It is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya.